Naomi Osaka marks a major milestone in a stunning sheer swimsuit you need to see The tennis superstar looks incredible!

Naomi Osaka has catapulted to certified fashionista status in the past few months, so it was only fitting that as she racked up magazine covers (including Vogue), Sports Illustrated got added to that list.

The tennis superstar stunned on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s 2021 Swimsuit issue, looking fierce in a black one-shoulder, one-piece swimsuit that was topped with sheer black panels.

Naomi wowed in a sheer black swimsuit paired with gorgeous cowrie shell earrings

Naomi’s skin was glowing as she struck a powerful pose with her hands on her hips on the shore of a beach, and she completed the look with a gorgeous pair of oversized cowrie shell hoop earrings.

The sports star also rocked her natural curls, which could be seen blowing softly in the wind.

"From hitting 100 mph serves to posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, @NaomiOsaka can DO. IT. ALL," Sports Illustrated captioned an Instagram post of her cover photo. "A determined athlete, Naomi has her sights set on gold at the upcoming games in Tokyo and we're cheering her on every step of the way. Thank you for being a part of our cover shoot this past spring!"

Naomi's cover marked the first time an athlete has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated

Olivia Culpo dropped a couple of clapping hand emojis in the comments, while a fan wrote: "A legend!" Another follower chimed in: Ahhh!!!! OBSESSED!!"

The honor was even more fitting for Naomi, considering she launched her first swimsuit collection with Frankie’s Bikinis earlier this year.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue also marked more firsts for the mag. Transgender model Leyna Bloom also graced the cover, looking stunning in a high-cut white swimsuit with a plunging neckline, and rapper Megan Thee Stallion sizzled up the issue too, rocking a strappy bikini.

Megan Thee Stallion looked incredible in a strappy bikini on Sports Illustrated's cover

It marked the first time that a female rapper and a transexual model have graced the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The Savage rapper celebrated her cover on Instagram on Monday, writing, “REAL SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION COVER MODEL [expletive]!!! Thee first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit."

"I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!! #SISwim21”.

It brings a whole new meaning to Megan’s catchphrase Hot Girl Summer song, and it’s an unforgettable one indeed.

