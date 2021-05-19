Naomi Osaka stuns poolside in the pink bikini of our dreams

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

The second drop of Naomi Osaka’s Frankie’s Bikini collection is finally here, and the tennis star revealed the first glimpse of it in the best way.

In a stunning snap that made us dream of summer vacays by the pool, Naomi looked incredible in a hot pink bikini from the collab as she sat poolside on a plush pool chair, peeking out from under a floppy summer hat.

Naomi stunned in a hot pink bikini from the collection

Views of hills and a stunning modern home could be seen in the background, and a pink Louis Vuitton bag was sitting in front of her (Naomi became a fashion ambassador for Louis Vuitton in January).

“The second drop of my collaboration with @frankiesbikinis is finally out! Head to my stories to shop it now! #naomixfrankies,” Naomi captioned the snap.

We loved her pink bikini, so we tracked down it down on Frankie’s Bikinis.

Claire triangle bikini top - blushing, $85, Frankie’s Bikinis

Enzo bikini bottoms - blushing, $90, Frankie’s Bikinis

The bikini has a pink terry fabric and a sporty feel. It also has over-the-shoulder straps and a back hook closure.

Fans loved the look too, with one writing in the comments of her post, “Pretty in pink.” Another added, “Yes queen!”

We're loving the Checkmate pattern on Naomi's Frankie's Bikinis collab

Ahead of the drop, Naomi teased the collection with a peek of the Claire Triangle top and Enzo bikini bottoms from the collection, when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram rocking the look in the checkmate pattern.

We tracked down that bikini on Frankie's too.

Claire triangle bikini top - checkmate, $90, Frankie’s Bikinis

Enzo bikini bottoms - checkmate, $90, Frankie’s Bikinis

The second drop of Naomi’s collection features a variety of bikinis and one-pieces in playful psychedelic, floral, and other summer-perfect prints, and solids with major pops of color too, like the neon yellow Tia satin bikini.

We’re also head over heels for the Seraphina cut-out one piece swimsuit, which has a side cut-out and comes in five different colorways, including the floral Sweat Pea hue (our fave).

The collection marks Naomi’s first-ever swimwear collection, and features a variety of eye-catching bikinis in bright colors and bold prints, and channels Naomi’s “sporty yet feminine style”.

Naomi stunned in the Tia satin bikini from the collection

The pieces, which can be mixed and matched, include styles available in sizes XS-XL and select styles offered up to 2XL. Prices range from $80-$190.

"I think it's really important for brands to design for all women, not just certain sizes or shapes or body types. For me, it's important to align myself with brands that make inclusivity a priority," Naomi said in a statement.

"Frankies Bikinis holds high standards for inclusivity, which allows everyone to be able to find products that make them feel confident and empowered. That's exactly what we aimed to do with this collection."

