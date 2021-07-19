Olivia Culpo brings the heat in risqué new photos amid sudden attack by trolls Just heat all around

Olivia Culpo was able to take the time to shut down people who attacked her social media presence while still posting some of the most sweat-inducing pictures out there.

The model posted shots on her Instagram from her newest promotional campaign that really embodied the term "hot girl summer."

She posed in an open button-down shirt and wore nothing else except tiny high-waisted underwear with slicked back hair.

She stood against a rock as the water splashed around her, holding a bottle of perfume for the promotional shots as part of her new campaign with Dolce & Gabbana.

"That sweet smell of summer @dolcegabbana light blue forever #DGlightblue #DGpartner," she captioned her post with the new product.

Olivia's newest photos really brought in the heat this summer

Her fans in the comments section could feel the rising temperatures, and then some. Several of them left comments like, "You are so beautiful mama," and, "So so so beautiful," and also, "How are you even real."

The photos came amidst minor social media backlash for the former Miss Universe regarding photos from her trip to Tulum, Mexico that she posted earlier.

Olivia put up several pictures of herself outside a hotel wearing a black mini-dress and posing for pictures on the street. The empty streets sparked suspicion that she was out after curfew time in Tulum, which is 11 PM.

A shop in Tulum posted the pictures explaining the same and asking visitors to their store to, "#MakeOliviaFollowCurfew."

The model took to her stories to respond to the accusations of her breaking curfew

The model responded to the accusation with a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, stating that the claims hurt her feelings and posting some screenshots to prove that the pictures were taken before the 11 PM curfew time.

"I really don't even care for an apology I just hope this can encourage people out there to be a little nicer. We could all benefit from a little more love on the web," she wrote in a subsequent story after stating her facts.

