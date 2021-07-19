Nicola Coughlan is a vision in her 'pretty in pink' look It's hard not to adore her

Nicola Coughlan continues to prove that the game of fashion and style is just hers for the killing with her newest fashion shot.

The Bridgerton actress posted a picture on her Instagram in a new look for her that emphasized how absolutely adorable she was while being just as stylistically on point.

She wore a flowy pink dress from Miu Miu with puffy cap sleeves, and upped the ante on the cute factor with a red bow in her hair. She did switch it up with a pair of killer red pumps with the scariest looking heel.

She simply tagged the brand in the caption and added a couple of pink flower emojis. The entire look evoked the characters she's been best known for playing on Bridgerton and Derry Girls, seemingly adorable young women with fiery personalities (hence the heels).

Nicola's new look had fans gushing

The star's followers were taken by her newest style statement and gushed over the picture. Max Harwood commented, "Very gorgeous xxx," while Derry Girls co-star Louisa Harland wrote, "house down boots."

Her fans were equally in love with it, with one writing, "Nicola in wonderland!" and another saying, "INSTANT MOOD BOOST also, pink to make em wink." Many even called her a "princess."

When she's not wearing corseted gowns and school uniforms, Nicola is usually commanding attention in the most bold and sophisticated of outfits, especially at glamorous events.

The actress made a few heads turn with her looks at Wimbledon

The latest set of looks she presented when she attended the Wimbledon tournament received quite a bit of fanfare as well.

The one that caught some significant attention was a patterned blue and yellow dress from Stella McCartney she wore, made of sustainably sourced viscose, which she paired with trainers and a smoky blue eye.

