Louise Redknapp stuns fans in sheer lace blouse – and wow

Louise Redknapp has done it again. The stylish star showed off her latest look on Instagram on Sunday and it's safe to say we are obsessed.

The mother-of-two shared a selfie wearing the most stunning sheer lace blouse which featured unique black and white panels.

Louise wore her hair in a long plait for the occasion, with short layers falling loose to frame her face. She kept her makeup natural, sporting a subtle brown smokey eye and a peachy lip.

The 46-year-old looked effortlessly glam in the photo, pairing the blouse with a pair of black denim shorts. She accessorised the outfit with lots of gold jewellery and rocked a white manicure, which complimented the monochrome ensemble perfectly.

She captioned the snap: "Another #louintheloo", as she posed in the bathroom mirror, enjoying all the UK heatwave had to offer over the weekend.

Louise looked stunning in the sheer lace blouse

Although Louise's outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have found an amazing alternative if you are wanting to recreate the look.

This lace shirt from French Connection looks super similar, simply pair with denim shorts and heeled sandals for the perfect night out look this summer.

Cornelia lace shirt, £70, French Connection

The star has been serving up lots of fashion inspiration as of late, and last month she shared the coolest double denim ensemble.

Louise looked radiant as she posed for a picture, wearing a light denim wash button-up shirt paired with darker denim jeans.

Louise rocked the double denim look

She captioned the snap: "Kicking off the week in double denim" and we are in love with her outfit.

Lousie wore her signature 'bronde' hair in loose waves, looking like a boho beauty, and accessorised with a stack of gold bracelets.

The star sported natural makeup and her nails were looked freshly manicured after a day of beauty treatments, including a unique body sculpting session just in time for summer.

