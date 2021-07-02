Olivia Culpo stuns in barely-there bikini in must-see photos

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Olivia Culpo certainly knows how to spoil her fans after sharing a number of otherworldly bikini photos.

The former Miss USA winner looked absolutely breathtaking as she posted an array of seductive images to show appreciation for her photographer Greg Swales and friend Mattia Ferrari.

One image sees Olivia surrounded by trees wearing a printed two-piece with tassels attached to the briefs.

Provocatively leaning over and flaunting her toned figure, the social media star looked gorgeous with her bronzed skin glistening in the sun.

Another photo shows the actress kneeling in the sea with sand covering her thigh and her wet hair perfectly cascading down her back.

Captioning the beautiful snaps, she wrote: "@gregswalesart + @mattiaferrari appreciation post. Love and appreciate you talented boys so much."

Olivia looked incredible in all her bikini photos

Fans and famous faces were quick to compliment the star, with former E! News host Catt Sadler jokily commenting: "I would just really like to see you work on improving your looks... the most gorgeous Olivia!"

A second said: "[You] take my breath away." A third simply added: "Gorgeous", while others littered the comment section with flame and heart-eyes emojis.

Last month, the 29-year-old sent her fans into another frenzy after posing in a gorgeous nautical-themed bikini during a fun-filled getaway with her pals.

Olivia wowed fans in her nautical-inspired outfit

Olivia looked phenomenal in an eye-catching top from Etro, which features an all-over nautical flag and maritime rope print.

She paired her bikini top with the brand's matching high-waisted Bermuda shorts, embellished by tucks and a ton-sur-ton Pegaso embroidery on the rear.

Nautical Print Bikini, $576/£318, Etro

It's not just breathtaking photos Olivia shares on her social media, she also leaves fans speechless with her videos.

Back in May, the influencer drove fans wild after sharing a clip of herself strutting towards the ocean, peeling off a cut-out mini dress to reveal her SKIMS stretch velvet 'Dipped Thong' and 'Plunge Bra'.

Fans lost their minds over the clip, with one writing in the comments: "*Immediately starts to do squats*". Another added: “Flawless!”, while a third commented: "Beautiful”.

