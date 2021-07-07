Olivia Culpo seeks fan advice after coming down with 'worst' cold The star came down with a bad cold

Olivia Culpo usually uses her Instagram feed to wow her fans with sensational bikini pictures, but on Wednesday the star instead was asking fans for advice.

Reclining on her sofa at her $3.5million LA home, she revealed on her Instagram Stories that she'd come down with a bout of ill health.

WATCH: Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo is a summer star

Looking a little glum, she wrote: "I've had the worst cold the past few days. @sophiaculpo gave it to me, anyone have any quick cold remedies?!?"

We wish Olivia a speedy recovery!

Despite her cold, the model has still been impressing fans with some incredible shots, including one she posted to celebrate the 4th of July.

Olivia enchanted fans in a blue crop top and wraparound as she relaxed on a yacht with close friends and family.

To keep the patriotic mood going, the yacht was draped in the United States flag.

Olivia isn't the only celebrity to come down with a bout of ill health, as award-winning journalist Katie Couric also come down with a bad cold last month.

Olivia took to Instagram for some advice

In a video from her bed, she said: "I have a cold. I got sick. I had a sore throat this weekend and now I'm kind of congested. I'm taking Zicam and Mucinex – bad name but it's a pretty good drug.

"Anyway, I just wanted to say, continue washing your hands. I think a lot of people are getting sick – I'm actually going to interview a doctor about that today.

"I cancelled my audiobook thing because I didn't want to sound like I smoke two packs a day. Anyway, be smart out there and keep washing your hands. I'm going to read and maybe just fall asleep."

A few days later, she admitted she was "still sick" and "feels crummy" and had even taken extra measures in a bid to speed up her recovery.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katie posted a clip of a thoughtful gift from a friend, some soup and homemade matzo balls.

Olivia is known for her sensational bikini snaps

Panning across her kitchen table which had three large containers of broth and a separate Tupperware box for the matzo balls, Katie captioned the clip: "I'm still sick," alongside a sad face emoji and a gif of someone blowing their nose.

But it wasn't just the nutritious meal that she counted on to regain her strength as Katie also called in the experts for help.

Posting another image, Katie can be seen sitting on a sofa with a vitamin drip in her arm and a nurse beside her. Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Thank you @nurselucyrn and @rejuvio I got a Vitamin drip!!! Hope it helps!" adding a weary face emoji.

