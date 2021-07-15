Olivia Culpo's tiny string bikini is sending fans into a summer tailspin Way to make it hot girl summer

Olivia Culpo's journey with bikinis and swimwear has been extremely well documented, especially considering she has such an affinity for them and they form such an important part of her professional life.

Her latest bikini love post might just be one of her most stunning yet, and her fans are clearly not mad about it.

The model posted pictures of herself on Instagram wearing a crochet string bikini with a triangle top embellished with shells and beads on the strings.

She paired another shot of the bikini from Devon Windsor Swim with what looked like a straw bucket hat in her glamorously rustic surroundings showing off her incredible physique.

"Woke up in Tulum and I don't think I ever want to leave," she captioned the pictures. Olivia is currently shooting in Tulum, Mexico, including some nighttime shots she teased on her stories.

Olivia's new crochet bikini is the latest in her swimwear saga

Her followers loved the pictures and her Tulum set up, leaving comments like, "her body is crazy!" and, "You're so beautiful!" and another writing, "That looks ideal to chill."

The former Miss Universe has been sharing constant updates from her shoot in Tulum on her Instagram feed and stories.

She has been shooting for the upcoming September issue of an unknown magazine and showed off how much leather and thick fall fabric she'd be wearing in the heat.

The model shared pictures from her celebration post the shoot's wrap

She also posted images from her night out post the wrap of her shoot, wearing a slinky backless black mini dress with a green bag and a fishtail braid.

"Which mood are you?" she captioned the series of pictures, where she floated between giving the camera some serious stares to straight up laughing and staring at the coming cars. And several fans agreed that they identified more with the goofy laughing Olivia.

