Olivia Culpo wows in a floral bikini you need to see She looks incredible!

Olivia Culpo’s summer style is one to watch, particularly for bikini-loving fashionistas.

Weeks after the former Miss Universe turned her SKIMS lingerie into a swimsuit, she made heads turn again when she shared an Instagram post that showed her wearing a dreamy floral bikini.

In the snaps, Olivia can be seen having some fun in the sun with her good friend as they struck poses on a boat, and rocked her bikini with cutoff denim shorts.

Fans swooned over Olivia's floral bikini

The model shared the post to celebrate after her friend asked her to be her maid of honor in her upcoming wedding.

Fans swooned over the snaps, with one writing: “Love this! So special!,” while others inquired about who made the two-piece.

Olivia sent her fans into another frenzy after posing in a gorgeous nautical-themed bikini during a fun-filled getaway with her pals.

The actress looked phenomenal in the eye-catching top from Etro, which features an all-over nautical flag and maritime rope print.

Olivia's summer style is full of staycation inspo

She paired her bikini top with the brand's matching high-waisted Bermuda shorts, embellished by tucks and a ton-sur-ton Pegaso embroidery on the rear.

Olivia's fans loved her stylish ensemble, with one commenting: "So cute! Absolutely love your outfit!" A second said: "Need this whole look," followed by several heart eyes emojis.

We can’t help but be smitten with Olivia’s style too.

