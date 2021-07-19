Reese Witherspoon thrills fans in a hot pink dress we want too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Reese Witherspoon might just be the queen of summer gingham - and we can’t get enough.

The Oscar winner gave us all the vibes of the season yet again when she shared a photo on Instagram that showed her striking a pose in a backyard near a white picket fence wearing a hot pink gingham dress from her Southern Belle chic brand Draper James.

Reese's Draper James gingham dress is so perfect for summer picnics

Reese completed the look with studded sandals, oversized square-rimmed shades, and tucked a woven summer hat behind her back. She also palmed a woven tote bag that matched her hat.

The bag looked so perfect for picnics, and that was fitting considering the Big Little Lies star appeared to be headed to one (or at least a fun outdoor fete). She not only looked ready for the occasion with her attire but there was a bottle of wine peeking out of her bag too.

“If a Paloma was a dress @draperjames,” Reese captioned the post.

Reese’s celebrity friends and fans went wild over the look, with Selma Blair writing, “I love love love this pink gingham.” “So summery,” a fan added, while another chimed in, “This dress is a dream!”

We loved it too and tracked it down on Draper James.

Barbara Utility Dress in Gingham Seersucker, $150, Draper James

Before Reese made fans swoon in her pink gingham dress, she enjoyed a foodie adventure in another dress that was the epitome of summer casual chic.

The Little Fires Everywhere star rocked a white and blue striped dress paired with a gold necklace as she stepped into a cafe and tried a peanut butter, jelly, and bacon sandwich, which she said was a little salty, but also the perfect medley.

Reese went on a mouthwatering foodie adventure in a striped blue summer dress

Although Reese didn’t point out that the dress was designed by Draper James, it was nearly identical to the blue and white striped wrap dresses the brand carries that work so well for summer daytime fetes.

If you’re looking for summer casual dress inspo with a chic twist (and a little foodie fun too), look no further than Reese’s Instagram feed and the Draper James site.

