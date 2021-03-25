Reese Witherspoon wears the perfect spring dress while relaxing in her garden

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

The big floral trend is back for spring, and even in the midst of the pandemic fashionistas are finding creative ways to embrace it.

Take Reese Witherspoon, for example, who rocked a floral dress from her Draper James brand. The Oscar winner looked ethereal in a photo she posted on Instagram that showed her rocking the number as she stood outside palming yellow roses that matched the yellow and white floral accents on her dress.

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James brand just released new spring dresses

The Little Fires Everywhere star tapped the white awning she was leaning against with her other hand and gazed out into her front yard with her blonde locks in soft waves.

Reese paired the look with dainty drop earrings. “Walking on sunshine,” the Morning Show star captioned the snap, before announcing some exciting news. “Our @draperjames spring dresses are here! Drop a [heart emoji] if you are ready to wear real clothes again.”

Reese looked ethereal in her Draper James June dress

Considering the majority of us are past ready to wear anything other than sweatpants again, thousands of Reese’s fans chimed in quickly with those emojis in response, and also praised the look. We loved it too and tracked it down on Draper James.

June Dress in Yellow Shadow Floral, $175, Draper James

The actress’s celebrity friends also raved about the dress, including Selma Blair, who wrote, “So pretty”.

“Happy birthday sunshine girl,” she continued. “You know I love you and am always in awe. Adoring, Blair.” Reese celebrated her 45th birthday on Monday.

According to Draper James’ site, the June Dress is one of Reese’s favorite styles, and for good reason. It has a flattering fit and flare silhouette and comes complete with a sweetheart neckline and plenty of 90’s nostalgic flair.

We’re also loving the Wynonna Wrap Dress in Shadow Floral from the country-chic brand’s new spring collection.

Wynonna Wrap Dress in Shadow Floral, $98, Draper James

It’s a romantic prairie-style dress that’s perfect for working from home - and it’s a great transition piece to wear when you want to step out for a bite to eat after work.

It also has a figure-flattering wrap silhouette and comes complete with blouson sleeves, a faux-tie accent, and a v-neckline.

