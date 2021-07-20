Alex Jones shows pregnant women how to wow in white

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Pregnant Alex Jones is getting closer and closer to her due date and look how incredible she looks! The 44-year-old star is carrying her third child - a girl - due later this year.

READ: Alex Jones highlights her blossoming baby bump in the dreamiest summer dress

Keeping stylish has looked pretty effortless for the Welsh TV presenter, and she has stayed away from maternity wear, wearing items in a bigger size. On Monday evening's One Show, the brunette beauty donned a fabulous frock by Wyse Lodnon and we think you'll agree, it's just stunning.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals she's pregnant with third child

The 'Tess Tiered Cotton Sundress' is simple, but classic and has multicoloured embroidery on each tier. It also boasts flutter sleeves and is made in a lovely midi length. Priced at £240, it's a pricey buy but one that you will be wearing in years to come. Alex added high heeled strappy sandals by Steve Madden.

MORE: Alex Jones' new orange dress will make you swoon

Speaking of high heels, after the show, Alex took to her Instagram Stories and uploaded a photo of her feet looking swollen after the show had finished. She wrote: "It's been a long hot day and the trotters are looking pretty puffy! Home for a soak I think!"

Alex looked incredible in her white dress

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Alex recently opened up about her pregnancy. "We're really excited. It was a huge surprise and the very best type of surprise," she said.

Tess Tiered Cotton Sundress, £240, Wyse London

"We didn't see it coming and we're just embracing it and kind of bracing ourselves at the same time for what it will mean to have four… Four?! My brain's gone!"

Tied Open Back Swiss Dot Dress, £17.99, Shein

READ: Alex Jones' pregnancy diet revealed: Discover The One Show host's breakfast, lunch & dinner

On having a daughter, Alex added: "Oh delighted. I mean, neither of us said anything of the sort, we were like, 'Oh, it'll probably be three boys,' and you know, 'That will be nice'."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.