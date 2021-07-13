Alex Jones' new orange dress will make you swoon

Alex Jones has totally got that pregnancy glow right now, don't you think? The 44-year-old is carrying her third child and has rocked a stunning wardrobe throughout all her trimesters.

On Monday evening, Alex shared a snap of her wearing an orange floaty dress from & Other Stories. She teamed it with high heels and said of the frock: "Reminds me a lot of Heinz tomato soup, but I also love it."

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals she's pregnant with third child

We've hunted down the style and it's known as the 'Flounced Tiered A-Line Mini Dress' and is down to £62 in the brand's summer sale. The relaxed A-line mini dress has a lovely tiered silhouette and flounced cuffs, with tie detail at the collar. Best of all, all sizes are in stock. Wahoo!

It's not long to go before the star's little girl is here. Alex exclusively told HELLO! that her daughter is due to arrive in late August.

Alex looked gorgeous in her orange dress

She said: "We're really excited. It was a huge surprise and the very best type of surprise. We didn't see it coming and we're just embracing it and kind of bracing ourselves at the same time for what it will mean to have four… Four?! My brain's gone!"

Flounced Tiered A-Line Mini Dress, £62, & Other Stories

Speaking about her impending maternity leave, she added: "The show breaks for three weeks in the summer every year and that break will be in August this year, so I'll go off on that and I'll probably stay off. That's the plan."

And when it comes to finding time for herself, Alex explained that it doesn't happen very often, but she's ok with that: "There isn't much time for that at the minute, and that's ok. I've kind of resigned myself to thinking, well you know, we're in it, there's another baby, this is how it's going to be for a few years."

She added: "I'm really lucky in many ways. I love my job. Work for me doesn't feel like a pain; I go in and my friends are there, the girls in makeup and Tess who's my stylist and we have a good chat. So I feel like even though it's not social, it feels it."

