Alex Jones appears to be just weeks away from welcoming her third child with Charlie Thomson, judging by the stunning new photos of her baby bump. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday morning, the One Show host shared some pictures from the previous day where she happily paraded her baby bump in the most gorgeous summer dress.

The flirty Topshop number, which costs a reasonable £46, boasts a striking oversized collar and a tiered hemline - and it's safe to say that this a must-have midi dress for this summer!

"A little @topshop number last night. Not maternity, just sized up." Sharing another snap - this time of her side profile - the 44-year-old added: "Getting bigger."

With her brunette tresses left in loose tousled waves, Alex styled the look further with a pair of chic gold hoops and stoned coloured ruched double strap sandals.

The TV star and her husband Charlie are already parents to sons Teddy, aged four, and Kit, aged two. This August, they will be welcoming a little girl.

Alex pictured showing off her bump in this gorgeous number

In recent weeks, Alex has been killing it with her maternity fashion choices, and on Monday, she rocked a fabulous orange floaty dress from & Other Stories. The presenter has also been spotted in the most beautiful blue dress by Wyse London.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Alex recently opened up about her pregnancy. "We're really excited. It was a huge surprise and the very best type of surprise," she said.

"We didn't see it coming and we're just embracing it and kind of bracing ourselves at the same time for what it will mean to have four… Four?! My brain's gone!"

On having a daughter, Alex added: "Oh delighted. I mean, neither of us said anything of the sort, we were like, 'Oh, it'll probably be three boys,' and you know, 'That will be nice'.

"When we opened the email and it told us what sex the baby was - oh my god, we were ecstatic, 'Oh how lovely to have a little change'."

