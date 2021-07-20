Julianne Hough looks like a vision in her ethereal white birthday dress 

Julianne Hough kicked off her 33rd birthday in the best way - with a low-key girls' day out with her BFF Nina Dobrev wearing a billowy white dress that is so perfect for summer.

MORE: Julianne Hough dazzles in a showstopping cutout dress

The Safe Haven star stunned in the cozy-looking number, which she paired with a gold rope arm bracelet and white sandals. Julianne also went fresh-faced for the first part of her big day and showed off her natural beauty wearing no makeup at all.

Julianne looked gorgeous in a white dress as she dined with BFF Nina Dobrev

In a post that Nina shared on Instagram, the Fresh Vine Wine company CEOs could be seen toasting wine together at a restaurant, before they took a picturesque walk. As they wrapped up their stroll, Julianne climbed up onto a rocky boulder for a photo opp.

MORE: Julianne Hough's 6 best bikini moments revealed

The Vampire Diaries alum also included a photo of Julianne twirling around in a gorgeous bright-hued dress and striking a pose in it on a yacht, with her blonde locks blowing in the wind.

Julianne's statement-making summer dress is so chic!

Although Nina didn’t disclose their location, she and Julianne were just at the glam amfAR Gala in Cannes together over the weekend, so there’s a good chance they’re still hanging out somewhere in Europe.

RELATED: Julianne Hough sizzles in a metallic mini dress in Las Vegas with BFF Nina Dobrev for special reason

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY PARTNER IN LIFE AND CRIME! I love getting into…adventures with you, work with you, fun with you, the depths with you, laughter with you, the good times with you, the tough times with you, but most of all getting into TROUBLE with you,” Nina captioned the post.

“No matter what happens [ or where in the world we are ] I know it’ll be okay if you’re by my side. Now let’s cheers with a glass of @freshvinewine and celebrate another trip around the sun to the brightest girl to walk the earth! Love you @juleshough #HBD.” So sweet!

Nina and Julianne have been good friends for years and recently started a wine company together

Speaking of the amFAR gala, the duo stunned at the event with Julianne looking breathtaking in a stunning champagne-hued Nicolas Jebran silk dress complete with a front cut-out and a gorgeous train.

SHOP: Julianne Hough stuns in a makeup-free selfie in unicorn pajamas we want too

Julianne kept her jewelry minimal, accessorizing the look with Bulgari diamond and gold bracelets and delicate stud earrings. She finished off her ensemble with a metallic gold clutch.

The pair looked incredible at the Cannes amFAR Gala

Fans went wild when the Dancing With the Stars alum shared snaps of herself in a post on Instagram, which showed her wearing the look and posing with Nina, as she revealed the appearance marked a major milestone for her.

“First red carpet in what seems like a lifetime, and couldn’t be happier that it was in support of amfAR The Foundation for AIDS Research,” Julianne captioned the post.

Nina looked incredible too in a structured Monot strapless black dress topped with a plunging neckline and thigh-high split.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.