Michelle Keegan is unrecognisable with blonde hair in stunning throwback

Michelle Keegan is known for her stunning brown locks, and so she stunned fans on Friday when she reminded them of her blonde hair from 2016.

The former Coronation Street actress took to her Instagram Stories to highlight her previous style.

She shared two pictures, one when her hair was getting dyed by professional stylists, and a second showing off her beautiful locks following the treatment.

"5 years ago today when… this happened," the actress captioned the post.

The second shot saw the Our Girl actress beaming as she relaxed in her car while enjoying some of the sun's rays.

She looked incredible with the blonde hair and posed in a denim jacket with a pair of large round sunglasses.

The 34-year-old often wows her fans with her incredible looks and glamorous life, and she's recently been causing a stir with her workout clothing.

Michelle wowed with the transformation

On Wednesday, the star looked fabulous as she flaunted her lithe physique in grey leggings and a camel coloured sports bra in a short clip.

The short clip gave fans an insight into her ultra-glam day during the shoot – from an early gym session and breakfast to getting her hair and makeup done before being photographed.

"I love watching reels like this so I thought I'd make my own!" she wrote in the caption. "(I missed out the part where I get dragged out of bed kicking and screaming first before the gym)… Come on a shoot with me!"

The post immediately received a flurry of responses, with her sister-in-law Natalya Wright writing: "Ohhh I love." Helen Flanagan remarked: "Love this babe, motivated me to go to the gym."

One other follower stated: "Your body is unbelievably perfect, you're a fantastic role model for my little girl fit and healthy. In my opinion the most beautiful woman in the world." Another said: "You look amazing!"

The star usually has beautiful brown hair

Her post came shortly after Michelle released pictures from her latest modelling campaign with Adidas and Very.

In the post, the star could be seen dancing up and down the streets of London in lots of different outfits, including a stunning black mini dress, which she dressed down with trainers and a crossbody bag.

Sharing the looks with her millions of followers, Michelle wrote: "So excited to launch my latest collaboration with @veryuk and adidas! So many amazing looks for the summer! Which one is your favourite?!"

