Demi Moore twins with daughter Rumer in red hot bikini for beach photo They could have been sisters!

Demi Moore and Rumer Willis turned heads with a celebratory snapshot which the Ghost star shared on Instagram recently.

The mother-daughter duo looked happy and healthy as they rang in 4 July together in Santorini, Greece.

MORE: Rumer Willis has best response to fans concerned about her health in new photo

In the photo, Demi and Rumer both sported windswept hair and red bikinis and appeared to be on board a boat as the sun set behind them.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Demi Moore's garden is like a private nature reserve

The photo sparked a major reaction from Demi's fans as they commented on the joyous image calling them, "beautiful," and, "twins" while many others said their location was the best in the world.

The wife of Demi's ex-husband, Bruce Willis, also gave the actresses a shout-out. Model Emma Heming wrote: "Hi beauties," along with a fox emoji.

MORE: Rumer Willis' fans defend star after Sharon Stone comments

READ: Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah shares heartbreaking news about her pet dog

The former couple share three children, Tallulah, Rumer and Scout, and maintain a good relationship despite their divorce.

Demi and Rumer looked so alike

Demi and Emma - who has two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, with Bruce - also get along.

The action hero recently celebrated Father's Day and Scout took to Instagram with a photo featuring Bruce and Evelyn too. In the snapshot, they were all posing for the camera with the actor pulling a rather silly face.

SEE: Demi Moore's heartwarming family photos have fans saying the same thing

She also shared throwback images of her father and said she loved him in the caption. Emma was one of the first to like the post and commented with a string of heart emojis.

Demi wished her ex Bruce Willis a happy Father's Day with a throwback photo

Fans loved the photo and Emma's approval and wrote: "Mabel and Evelyn couldn't have been more lucky to have you and Bruce as their parents."

Demi also honoured her former husband on his special day when she wrote:

"Happy Father's Day to this girldad! We are so lucky to have you," Emma immediately responded and added: "We really are."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.