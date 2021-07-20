We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Demi Moore's daughter Scout Willis celebrated the last day of her twenties on Monday by posing topless.

The famous offspring – who turned 30 on Tuesday – shared a gorgeous bikini photo on her Instagram Stories, which saw her with her back to the camera wearing nothing but a pair of briefs.

Scout was perched on the edge of a picturesque lake, with her back and legs smothered in sun cream.

Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Last day being 29."

Scout – whose famous dad is Bruce Willis – recently delighted her fans when she shared some stunning images from a campaign with Andie swimwear, in which she stars alongside her actress mother and sisters Tallulah, 27, and Rumer, 32.

Scout posed topless on the last day of her twenties

"Really exciting to finally share these amazing shots from our campaign with @andieswim shot by the incomparable, tender Badass @cassblackbird she captured the moments in between, the true intimacy of our family!" Scout wrote alongside a photo of her and her mother.

Sharing another snap of her wearing a black one-piece, Scout said: "Truly, to me nothing is sexier than a woman who feels powerfully embodied and totally comfortable in her skin.

"I love @andieswim and the incredible women who make it because behind every suit is the intention to give each woman the opportunity to experience that radiant confidence. This photo and this dynamic suit make me feel so good!"

Demi and her daughters are all starring in a campaign for Andie Swimwear

Scout also shared an image of her and her sisters and Demi all lying down on a deck, showing off their derrieres in a variety of swimsuits.

Demi also proudly posted the shots on her own Instagram and explained to her followers why the new campaign was so important to her.

"Over the past year, connection has become more crucial than ever. I've been a supporter of @AndieSwim from the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, felt like a perfect time to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness.

"Especially sharing it with my daughters! It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign, and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love," she wrote.

