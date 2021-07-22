Loved Georgia's Love Island entrance rainbow dress? Well, it's an A-list favourite 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A Love Island entrance usually consists of a skin-tight mini dress but for new bombshell Georgia Townend she opted for something a little different - a loose-fitting designer rainbow sequin dress from a brand favoured by the A-list.

Georgia's head-turning dress is the 'Gabrielle' dress by Retrofete - a mid-priced designer brand that counts Michelle Keegan, Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift and Heidi Klum as fans.

Taylor Swift wearing the rainbow sequin dress

The brand's signature wrap mini dress is instantly recognisable and there are an array of colours to choose from.

Georgia's entrance dress on Love Island with her fellow bombshells

Georgia opted for the unicorn striped design, hoping to wow her fellow Islander with rainbow sparkles.

Retrofete dress, £476, Retrofete (also available on Shopbop)

The relaxed fit makes it the perfect dress to feel comfortable in all night long, and Georgia has actually worn the amazing dress before - to her 30th birthday celebrations.

Georgia in her sequin dress for her 30th birthday

The dress is priced just under £500 but it's definitely one of those dresses you'll bring out every summer. If you're looking for a more affordable alternative, how about this gorgeous dress from ASOS?

Sequin robe dress, £120, ASOS

