Rochelle Humes, can we just BE you please? The stunning mother-of-three has a pretty lovely life - a great career, wonderful husband, beautiful children, and an impressive wardrobe to boot.

Braving the heatwave on Tuesday evening, the 32-year-old decided to go on a date night with former JLS star, husband Marvin, to private member's club Annabel's in Mayfair. Jealous!

WATCH: Rochelle Humes looks summer ready in lilac top

We are officially obsessed with her fabulous outfit; a swish blazer dress by Versace. The classic design is so timeless, you just know the former Saturday's singer will be wearing it in years to come. She decided to add accessories of the moment too - green high heels and a hot pink Bottega Veneta 'Pouch' bag in the all-new towelling material. Insane!

Rochelle's dress gave us serious Meghan Markle vibes. The Duchess of Sussex wore a similar design when she watched the charity performance of the hit musical Hamilton at London's Victoria Palace Theatre in August 2018. Meghan's black tuxedo mini dress was by Canadian designer Judith & Charles.

What a stylish pair!

It's been an eventful week for the former Saturdays singer. Before she headed out, she took to Instagram to announce she is the new face of JSHealth Vitamins and credited the brand for helping her when she suffered postpartum hair loss after having son Blake.

Speaking about the partnership, she said: "Anyone who knows me, knows I have been on a real hair journey for the past couple of years, doing everything I can to encourage strong, healthy hair.

She went on: "I am now their brand ambassador and I'm honestly so, so excited, you know I don't do things I don't believe in. After searching high and low for supplements that work, I came across the JSHealth Hair + Energy vitamins last year through a friend and I haven't looked back."

