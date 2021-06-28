Kate Beckinsale’s latest look is next level gorgeous

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

If you’re looking for the perfect summer staple that also has a little oomph, look no further than Kate Beckinsale’s most recent glam ensemble.

The Widow star stunned at a screening for Charlize Theron’s Africa Outreach Project’s Night Out: Fast and Furious event wearing a Christian Siriano off-white dress that came complete with a v-neckline, ruched detailing down the bodice, and puffed sleeves. Kate’s stylist, Taylor Jacobson Wolf completed the look with black Jimmy Choo peep-toe stilettos and Ame jewels drop earrings.

Kate and Charlize stunned at Charlize's CTAOP event

The ageless beauty stunned in a photo with Charlize Theron at the fete, who also wore the perfect combination of elevated summer staples: a crisp white blouse, a black mini skirt, and black booties.

The dress retails for $1,600, so we found a similar version on Missguided on sale for $30. It’s the perfect dress to wear to daytime summer fetes or evenings at dinner during staycations.

Missguided puff-sleeved dress, $30, Missguided

“Thank you to the radiant and amazing @charlizeafrica for bringing everyone together for her charity @ctaop last night. And for making me the proudest daddy-to-be in the whole world,” Kate captioned an Instagram photo of the two of them standing together, which showed her playfully palming Charlize’s stomach.

Kate paired her Christian Siriano dress with Jimmy Choo heels

Fans couldn’t help but giggle over Kate's caption, with one writing, "Congratulations you’re going to make a terrific Daddy." Another added: "Omg I thought this was a pregnancy announcement lol."

Kate shared two other posts in the look, one of which showed her strutting around the grounds of the event, and hanging out with Vin Diesel. "Left the house once. Accidentally married Vin Diesel," she quipped.

Kate Beckinsale joked that she "married Vin Diesel" that night

Charlize shared her own special message about the event in a separate post. "Last night was a dream - thank you SO much to everyone who came out for CTAOP’s Night Out: Fast and Furious. Was such a blast to see friends in real life again, and I’m beyond grateful for the support and love shown for my foundation. A night I won’t soon forget," she captioned the post.

In it, Charlize shared photos of herself cozying up with friends, including Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller Rogen, and Vin Diesel.

Charlize's CTAOP invests in African youth and their ability to keep themselves and their peers safe from HIV/AIDS.

