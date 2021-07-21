Kate Beckinsale's cat steals the show in hilarious video The star's cats frequently feature on her Instagram

Kate Beckinsale is always having a great time on her Instagram, whether it's with hilarious videos or witty captions, and her latest post has once again left fans in hysterics.

The glam star showed off her "typical morning" as one of her cats attempted to get a small drink from her near-empty cup.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale's morning routine has hilarious feature

The Underworld star cut an incredibly casual figure in a thin pink top, along with a pair of grey sweatpants as she sat cross-legged in a chair.

Her adorable cat, Willow, spent the entirety of the video trying desperately to get at Kate's drink, with her mouth wrapping around the straw, although sometimes she just headbutted it out of the way.

Like her many followers, Kate found the experience hilarious as she smiled several times while watching Willow.

"Me in 2nd grade watching my cartoons trying to find my Capri Sun straw," one joked, while another said: "Beautiful. I want a cat like that," and a third said Willow needed her "own show".

The star's cat stole the show

But many others were captivated by Kate's beauty as one asked: "How are you so beautiful??" Another echoed: "Don't take this the wrong way, but you are gorgeous."

The Hollywood star also has another cat that she dotes on, Clive, and she thrilled fans recently with another hilarious video that featured the feline.

She posted a clip of her watching an interview on her laptop where she talked about Clive, while he sat right next to the screen in an adorable bow tie and fedora.

"He's really down to wear costumes, he's down to do a dance, he's down to do some boxing," Kate said in the interview. "I guess everybody's cat isn't like that, so people like seeing him."

She also revealed some big news about Clive during the conversation. "He's a cancer survivor, he had nine months of chemo. I never thought he was going to make it, and the fact that he's become this minor celebrity, I'm down!"

Kate is a keen animal lover

The 47-year-old's cat has become a minor internet celebrity, often delighting fans with his bright costumes and antics, all while looking like the long-lost cousin of Grumpy Cat.

The actress' followers were just as taken in by the adoration for her pet as she was, with one commenting, "There’s no other cat who could look so stoic and overjoyed at the same time. Clive is a star. And so are you." Another wrote, "He's so underwhelmed I love it."

