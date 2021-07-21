Oti Mabuse resembles a goddess in all-red ensemble

Oti Mabuse is the queen of fashion, and she proved it once again on Thursday as she impressed her fans in a glowing ensemble that was mostly all-red, apart from her black top.

But it wasn't just her fashion that caught attention, as the Strictly Come Dancing professional joked that her social media feed was about to change in an interesting way.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oti Mabuse shares rare glimpse inside her garden

The dancer looked thrilled with herself in a snap she held, as a hawk was perched on the end of her arm – thankfully she was wearing a protective glove.

Writing about the experience, she said: "Good morning meet Spirit the hawk! Love love love everything about this morning.

"I feel like my page is going to turn slowly but surely into an animal blogging page, just all the beautiful animals in the world I love."

It certainly is one way to start a morning!

Oti looked as stunning as ever

Fans loved the post, and one of Oti's friends joked that she could hold a shoebill stork after the hawk, to which the dancer responded: "Hahahahahahaha you know what! I actually would."

Another wrote: "Wow!! Oti we love you," and third added: "You're braver than me!"

Although Oti is a keen animal lover, she'll likely keep her Instagram focused on her career and her amazing fashions.

Fans fell in love with one of the star's recent looks, after she cheered on England in their victory over Denmark in this year's Euros semi-final.

She looked beautiful in a draped blue dress with a halter neckline and leg split, which she teamed with yellow heels.

The star's fashions are always incredible

She captioned her snap on Instagram: "Different kind of outfit in different seats for tonight’s game!!!!! Let's go."

On her Stories, she cryptically wrote, "if you know you know," alongside another selfie - and later tagged London bar Amazonico as she enjoyed the music and the atmosphere.

In her cab home, she shared a video as she celebrated England's win, simply writing: "Yesssssssssss!!!!"

