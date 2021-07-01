Dua Lipa causes a stir in cosy crop top for gorgeous garden selfie The New Rules singer had fans saying the same thing

Dua Lipa doesn't need glitz and glam to look like a total knockout, which she proved with her latest gorgeous selfie.

The New Rules singer caused a stir among her fans after posing in her picturesque garden in the cutest matching outfit – and it looked so comfy!

Dua displayed her enviable figure in a cosy striped crop top, which she teamed with a matching beige cardigan and high-waisted pants.

Adding a touch of bling to her loungewear, the singer wore a chunky gold and silver necklace and didn't appear to be wearing any makeup as she played around with a fairy filter.

Captioning the snaps, she wrote: "comfy cosy for zoom calls."

Needless to say, her fans were blown away by her beauty, with one writing: "How can a real human being be this gorgeous?!?!?"

A second said: "So incredibly stunning," and a third added: "Just WOW!!"

Dua looked gorgeous in her matching outfit

While it seems like Dua can't post a 'bad' photo, she recently admitted her boyfriend, Bella and Gigi Hadid's brother, Anwar, likes "ugly" photos of her.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the 25-year-old admitted that she will always seek Anwar's approval before posting a photo of him on social media, although the courtesy doesn't appear to go both ways.

Dua and Anwar have been dating since 2019

She explained: "I always like to ask if he likes a picture before I post it. But I also think sometimes it’s sweet that he really likes kind of ugly pictures of me.

"And I look at him, I’m like, 'Really?' And he’s like, 'I love it.' And then I let him post it, although I hate it."

Dua and Anwar, 22, have been dating since June 2019 and their relationship appears to have gone from strength to strength. She even spent part of 2020 isolating on Anwar's family farm in Pennsylvania amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

