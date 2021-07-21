Dua Lipa's ab-baring crop top causes a stir – and wait 'til you see her trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dua Lipa has become somewhat of a style icon as of late. We were all obsessed with her Euro 2020 semi-final outfit, but her latest look has got to be our favourite.

The One Kiss singer looked stunning on Wednesday when she posted a photo to social media, wearing a slinky, purple crop top that showcased her toned abs.

The star simply captioned the snap "work day" as she posed for the camera, and we can’t get enough of her fun ensemble.

WATCH: Dua Lipa celebrates 'female empowerment' at Grammys in sequin dress

Dua styled the purple number with an amazing pair of tiger print pants, and they have quickly become the newest fashion item that we didn’t know we needed.

Although the singer's outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have sourced the perfect alternative from designer denim brand RE/DONE.

Dua looked stunning in the statement outfit

If you don't manage to get your hands on them, ASOS also have a super similar style for you to make a statement in this summer.

The 25-year-old accessorised the look with chunky gold hoops, and wore her signature brunette locks in a sleek style for the occasion.

RE/DONE tiger-print jeans, £137.50, Net-A-Porter

Obey animal print jeans, £75, ASOS

Her glowy makeup complimented the bold ensemble perfectly, and the star added a pop of colour by sporting a dark pink lip, gorgeous!

This isn’t the first time that Dua has stunned fans with her fashion choices. On Saturday, the singer caused a stir after posting a series of photos from her latest trip to Mexico.

Dua rocked a pair of vibrant orange sunglasses during her trip

Dua rocked a daring co-ord from Casablanca's FW21 Collection, showing off her toned figure as she donned a quilted jacket and matching mini skirt.

The star teamed her statement ensemble with a pair of orange sunglasses and a chic shoulder bag for her trip to Javier Senosiain's Casa Organica, a stunning bio-architecture design home.

Dua posted several photos from inside the quirky home, posing inside its many cave-like arches and in front of stained glass windows.

