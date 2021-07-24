Victoria Beckham floors fans in iconic black mini dress The Spice Girl threw it back to the London Olympics

Victoria Beckham marked the opening of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday by reminding fans of her starring role in the London 2012 closing ceremony – and of her thigh-skimming outfit!

The fashion designer delighted her followers with a throwback snap of herself wearing her now-iconic strapless black mini dress with billowing train by Giles Deacon.

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals the fashion trend that's going to go wild

Describing the night as "one of the proudest Spice Girls moments", Victoria can be seen singing on top of a black London cab in the throwback snap.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off unexpected linen look

"One of the proudest @spicegirls moments, closing the London 2012 Olympics. I love you @emmaleebunton @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @therealgerihalliwell," she penned.

"Sharing these moments in honour of the #Tokyo2020 @olympics starting today sending so much luck to @teamgb!" she added.

Victoria also shared a clip of the girl bands' iconic performance, which saw each of them arrive on an individually styled black cab to perform a medley of their hits while driving around the Olympic stadium. It was the first time the group had reunited since 2007.

READ: Victoria Beckham's unreal glitter knee-high boots have Instagram obsessed

MORE: Victoria Beckham's favourite £10 (or less) beauty buys revealed - and they're a total bargain

Victoria looked amazing in her Giles Deacon frock

Fans went wild for Victoria's trip down memory lane, with one writing: "OMG I remember it! Such a moment." A second said: "Iconic! This was such an exciting night."

Others begged VB to reunite with the Spice Girls, with one fan pleading: "Come back to us! #BringBackPosh." Another said: "We want Posh Spice back with the Spice Girls!"

Victoria also gave a shout-out to her husband David, who travelled by boat on the Thames alongside the Olympic Torch before carrying it at the opening ceremony.

Victoria gave a shout-out to husband David too

Remembering the special moment, Victoria wrote on Instagram: "I wasn’t the only Beckham at the Olympics! Who could forget Mr Beckham’s 007 moment?!"

Once again fans rushed to share their delight with many branding Victoria and David a "power couple". Another said: "Legend family," while others littered the comment section of the post with heart and flame emojis.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.