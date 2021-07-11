Victoria Beckham's controversial 'lucky' outfit seriously divides fans The star's fans couldn’t agree on her look...

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham is known for her immaculate style and enviable wardrobe, often stunning fans with her iconic fashion looks.

SEE: David and Victoria Beckham's showstopping birthday cake for daughter Harper will blow your mind

It's no secret that the former Spice Girl's fashion is a regular hit with fans. As the glamorous star takes to Instagram on the daily to share snaps of her chic outfits amongst photos of husband David Beckham and her family, Victoria's fleet of dedicated fans rush to replicate her look with high street dupes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria and David Beckham's living room is as grand as you'd expect

The mother-of-four caused quite the stir on Instagram on Sunday, but not because fans loved her outfit. Posing in a jaw dropping white maxi dress, complete with a vibrant goldfish print, we loved her statement look – but it proved polarising amongst fans.

"So, I'm here in Paris rocking a super sparkly boot and goldfish dress," said Victoria as she strutted towards the mirror.

READ: Victoria Beckham's daily diet revealed: the star's breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Ahead of England playing in the Euros 2020 final against Italy, the 47-year-old coined her dress a "lucky dress", stating that: "Lots of cultures consider it lucky, it's said to bring positive energy, wealth, harmony, and grant wishes."

Victoria stunned in the white silky dress and statement silver boots

"Positive, playful and considered good luck, the goldfish print is key this season. Seen here on a silk midi dress with flared, zip sleeves and panel detailing," she continued.

Flocking to the comments, fans didn't shy away from telling Victoria they weren't as impressed with the look as usual.

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham's £2.25million rustic barn where they raised sons

In what is proving to be the star's most controversial outfit to date, one fan wrote: "Love the dress - love the boots - but don’t love them together," whilst another agreed: "No to the boots, sorry."

Several other fans wrote similar comments. "Why these silver boots?" commented a third, with another writing: "Lovely dress, boots are a no."

The star paired her look with a chic smokey eye

Whether the statement boots were too bold for some, or the dramatic print clashed with the silver, the star couldn't win her fans over with Sunday's look.

However, there were plenty more Instagram followers who were loving her eye-catching attire. One enthused: "Always a dream girl!" whilst singer Lily Allen simply wrote: "BOOTS!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.