Victoria Beckham reveals the fashion trend that's going to go wild

Victoria Beckham is the ultimate fashionista. From her glam WAG days to her minimal high end looks, the former Spice Girl has worn it all.

The fashion mogul is usually first when it comes to the latest fads and on Tuesday evening, the mother-of-four shared her latest drop from her fashion line which featured not double denim, but triple. Yes, triple!

WATCH: Victoria Beckham tries different beauty look

Sharing a video of one of her gorgeous models wearing a denim shirt, jeans and boots, she wrote: "Triple is the new double (denim only) #VBAW21." The items won't be available until mid August, but you can pre-order the shirt now.

If there is one thing the star loves, it's jeans - they were the first item she designed for her label back in the 90's.

Denim Shirt in Mid Blue Wash, £320, Victoria Beckham

One thing you may be surprised to hear is that the star never washes her denims.

Speaking to Elle in 2018, she explained: "If the kids spill something on them, then I have to wash them, obviously, but even then it's only on cold wash. And normally, no, I just don't wash them at all." Mind blown!

Denim Shirt, £60, Ted Baker

Also, she doesn't roll them up Marie Kondo style either. "I normally hang my jeans up, to be honest with you, to keep the shape."

Last week, Victoria enjoyed spending some time in the Cotswolds with her family. Taking to Instagram, she shared a steamy workout at her home gym and we loved seeing the room's wooden-clad walls, mirrored wall and padded floor tiles. Swish, right? The brunette beauty snapped three selfies wearing a lime green workout ensemble consisting of a tiny crop top and a pair of high-waisted leggings.

Victoria paired the daring look, which is from her Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection, with matching trainers and a plain black cap. If only we looked this good working out!

