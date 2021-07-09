Kylie Minogue looks divine in flowing pink dress The singer is always picture-perfect!

Kylie Minogue's Instagram feed is full of magical shots, and the Better the Devil You Know songstress has just added another one to her vast collection.

On Friday, the Australian star posted a sensational shot that featured her white and pink dress flowing all around her.

Kylie Minogue wows in leg-split dress for incredible performance

The 53-year-old resembled an ethereal goddess in the dreamy snap, as the wind allowed the dress to billow out, and she held a glass of her Kylie Minogue wine.

The star looked incredibly glam with her smoky-eye makeup and her hair achieved a beautiful windswept effect.

"Head in the clouds," the All the Lovers hitmaker captioned the shot, adding a cloud emoji.

Her followers were at a loss for words over the picture, with many only able to type one-word comments like "wow" or "beautiful".

One added: "As stunning as ever," while another posted: "You are my encouragement." Meanwhile, many others just left strings of heart emojis.

The singer resembled a goddess in the dreamy shot

Kylie often wows her fans with beautiful shots, and the singer looked ready for summer in a recent shot where she posed in a blue jumpsuit.

Keeping a summery feel to her post, which came from her official calendar, the star simply wrote: "July," and added several sun emojis.

Fans went wild over the image, with many especially excited as it was their "birth month". "I LOVE YOU KYLIE," enthused one, while another added: "One of my favourite shots."

Another recent shot saw the former Neighbours star adopt a carefree pose, as she modelled some incredible black hotpants and fishnet tights.

The singer's social media feed is filled with stunning shots

Kylie shared three stunning pictures of herself sitting on a sofa whilst smiling and posing for the camera, and she wrote: "Longing for that post-show-feeling! Can't wait to be back on the stage with you all!"

The star dazzled in a pair of black hotpants, white sleeveless top and fishnet tights whilst choosing to wear her blonde hair in beachy waves and rocking smoky eyes and pink lipstick.

And when the singer hasn't been able to publish new pictures, she's been sharing plenty of stunning throwback shots from her past concerts and tours.

