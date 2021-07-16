Kylie Minogue is breathtaking in gorgeous dress that's perfect for summer She looks amazing!

Kylie Minogue is always ready to thrill her fans with some incredible looks, and the I Should Be So Lucky singer has stunned once again as she stepped out in an incredible dress.

The frock just screamed summer, and featured a beautiful pink flower petal motif, interlaced with black lines.

She paired her outfit with a tan coat draped over her shoulders and a pair of nude heels.

In her caption, she referenced her popular song Step Back in Time, which was released in 1990, as she wrote: "Walking in rhythm, life was for living."

Fans understandably went wild over her incredible post, as one said: "Everything went from wrong to right," and a second added: "You gorgeous human."

One fan was hopeful that Kylie's post could even be a hint that she could be releasing a follow-up to her latest (and fifteenth!) album, Disco.

"Are we getting Disco 2?" they asked.

The singer thrilled fans with another gorgeous look

Kylie can always be counted on to make a fashion moment, and the Magic singer recently left her fans speechless as she modelled a gorgeous feathered gown.

The professional shot was no doubt taken from a professional photoshoot, with the singer being styled by Karl Willett and hair by Christian Vermaak.

The show-stopping gown, which came with sparkling sleeves, was a couture piece by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika, whose dramatic designs have also been worn on the red carpet by the likes of Priyanka Chopra and Heidi Klum.

The singer has shown how ready she is for summer earlier this month, as she posed in a beautiful blue jumpsuit.

The image, which came from Kylie's official 2021 calendar, was simply captioned "July", and star added several sun emojis to highlight her summer theme.

The star has some of the best looks in the business

Fans went wild over the image, with many especially excited as it was their "birth month".

"I LOVE YOU KYLIE," enthused one, while another added: "One of my favourite shots."

Plenty of others were just left speechless by the incredible snap, with many posting strings of heart and dancing emojis.

