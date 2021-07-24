Kylie Minogue looks incredible in beautiful white dress

Kylie Minogue always knows how to take a good picture, and she looked absolutely phenomenal in a gorgeous white dress.

The Better the Devil You Know singer cut a sultry figure in the gorgeous frock, as she posed up against a red wall and a gorgeous wooden floor.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue wows in leg-split dress for special performance

She sat barefoot and flaunted her beautifully red-painted toes, as she raised her hand to her head to block out the sunlight.

The star was promoting her wine brand, as she wrote: "Hmmmmm… @kylieminoguewine Merlot or Pinot Noir?? The choice is yours."

The 53-year-old had chosen Pinot Noir as her wine of choice, as she held a half-filled glass in her hand and had the bottle on a three-legged tea table to the side of her.

Her post sparked a huge response, with fans flooding the comments with appreciation for the Australian singer.

"Omg, I love you," enthused one, while a second wrote: "Sublime Kylie...et magnifiques," and a third added: "Beautiful women, queen."

The star posed up against the wall

Plenty of other fans posted a variety of heart and wine emojis throughout.

The Dancing songstress usually stuns her fans with a wide variety of awe-inspiring looks, but earlier this week she surprised them with a rare comment about her boyfriend, Paul Solomons.

Paul is the creative director for GQ and he and Kylie have been dating for three years.

"Sun [hat] – Check, BF's [shirt] – Check, Denim mini you made yourself from an old pair of jeans over ten years ago and will never part with? - CHECK!" she wrote alongside three summery snaps.

The photos are believed to have been taken last year when Kylie was in Greece last year, at the Porto Zante Villas & Spa, for Australia's Stellar magazine.

Kylie always looks stunning

The 53-year-old also debuted a new curly hairstyle in the three pictures – and it didn't go unnoticed by fans.

"Love this look and the hair," noted one, whilst a second added: "LOVE THE CURLS!!!" A third remarked: "Loving the hair."

The photos came a week after the star's ex-fiancé, Joshua Sasse welcomed a daughter with his wife, Louisa.

In a post where he held his newborn with his wife smiling behind him, he said: "Delilah Darling Sasse has joined the family. A huge Thank you to all our beautiful nurses and midwives and Lionel the legend and his team for bringing my beautiful wife and daughter so safely through!"

