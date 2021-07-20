Kylie Minogue poses up a storm in incredible casual look The star looked amazing!

Kylie Minogue is one of the most glamorous ladies in the world and she always looks the part, but on Tuesday she caused a stir in an unexpected look.

Going down a more casual route, the Dancing singer posed up a storm in a grey dress that just reached down her thighs.

Staring intensely at the camera, the Australian native stood in front of a forest background that had been placed on a stone wall.

She had a simple caption for her post, only adding the moon and two green heart emojis.

Unsurprisingly, her fans went wild over the sensational image, with one enthusing: "YES KYLIE," and another simply wrote "wow" multiple times.

"Femme fatale," said the a third fan, while a fourth added: "The definition of perfection. Nuff said."

She looked amazing!

Plenty of others filled the comments section with strings of heart and heart eyed face emojis.

Kylie's looks often cause huge reactions from her 2.2 million Instagram followers, and last week she wowed in an incredible dress that was just perfect for summer.

The beautiful frock featured a beautiful pink flower petal motif, interlaced with black lines – and it looked incredible on the 53-year-old.

In her caption, she referenced her popular song Step Back in Time, which was released in 1990, as she wrote: "Walking in rhythm, life was for living."

The singer has shown how ready she is for summer earlier this month, as she posed in a beautiful blue jumpsuit.

Kylie has many sensational looks

The image, which came from Kylie's official 2021 calendar, was simply captioned "July", and star added several sun emojis to highlight her summer theme.

Fans went wild over the image, with many especially excited as it was their "birth month".

"I LOVE YOU KYLIE," enthused one, while another added: "One of my favourite shots."

Plenty of others were just left speechless by the incredible snap, with many posting strings of heart and dancing emojis.

