Kylie Minogue shows off new hair look as she poses in boyfriend's shirt

Kylie Minogue rarely ever talks about her personal life, but on Tuesday she made a sweet reference to her boyfriend of three years, GQ Creative Director Paul Solomons.

The singer posed up a storm on Instagram and revealed that she was wearing Paul's blue shirt.

"Sun [hat] – Check, BF's [shirt] – Check, Denim mini you made yourself from an old pair of jeans over ten years ago and will never part with? - CHECK!," she wrote alongside the three summery snaps.

The 53-year-old also debuted a new curly hairstyle in the three pictures – and it didn't go unnoticed by fans.

Kylie looked stunning in her boyfriend's shirt

"Love this look and the hair," noted one, whilst a second added: "LOVE THE CURLS!!!"

A third remarked: "Loving the hair."

The stunning pictures were taken in Greece, at the Porto Zante Villas & Spa, and seem to be for her 2022 calendar.

It's not known if Kylie is currently in the Greek islands as she travelled back to Victoria, Australia, back in January to take part in the 2021 Sounds Better Together concert.

At the time, her promoter Michael Gudinski told the Herald Sun that Kylie was happy to be "home" and would be staying "for a while".

Kylie and Paul began dating in 2018

"She's ecstatic to be home with her family. She's vibing to be home, she's going to stay in Australia for a while," he said.

Sadly, soon after, Michael passed away in his sleep at the age of 68.

At the time, Kylie shared a devastating tribute to honour her "irreplaceable" friend.

"Legend. Legacy. LOVE. A Titan of the music industry. One of a kind and forever family to me," she wrote on Twitter.

"My heart is broken and I can't believe he's gone. Irreplaceable and unforgettable, I'll always love you 'The Big G'."