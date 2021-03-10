﻿
Netflix reveals exciting new documentary My Unorthodox Life​​​​​​​

The documentary comes one year after the Netflix miniseries Unorthodox 

Emmy Griffiths

Did you love Unorthodox? If so, you won't want to miss this upcoming documentary which follows a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, Julia Haart. 

The synopsis for My Unorthodox Life reads: "This series centres around the personal and professional life of fashion mogul Julia Haart – former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community turned CEO of Elite World Group. 

"Since taking the reins of a global talent empire, Haart has been on a mission to revolutionise the industry from the inside out – all while being a mother of four. Her children include a TikToker, an app designer, a lawyer, and a high schooler torn between two conflicting cultures, and Haart helps them reconcile their Orthodox upbringings with the modern world. My Unorthodox Life takes you on a journey through Julia Haart’s untamed, unpredictable, and unorthodox life." 

The series centres around the personal and professional life of fashion mogul Julia Haart

The documentary comes one year after the huge success of the Netflix miniseries Unorthodox, which followed a young woman named Esty who leaves her community to begin a new life in Berlin. 

Despite the show's popularity, its creator Anna Winger confirmed that it wouldn't return for a second series, telling the Metro: "We’re not doing a sequel to this because we feel that we really told this story. It was always designed as a mini-series. 

"I suspect that I will work with these actors again, and with many of my collaborators from this project. We have a lot of new things in development. So it’s not the end of the road for this constellation, but I don’t think we’ll tell this story again. We’ve told it." 

