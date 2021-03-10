Netflix reveals exciting new documentary My Unorthodox Life​​​​​​​ The documentary comes one year after the Netflix miniseries Unorthodox

Did you love Unorthodox? If so, you won't want to miss this upcoming documentary which follows a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, Julia Haart.

The synopsis for My Unorthodox Life reads: "This series centres around the personal and professional life of fashion mogul Julia Haart – former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community turned CEO of Elite World Group.

"Since taking the reins of a global talent empire, Haart has been on a mission to revolutionise the industry from the inside out – all while being a mother of four. Her children include a TikToker, an app designer, a lawyer, and a high schooler torn between two conflicting cultures, and Haart helps them reconcile their Orthodox upbringings with the modern world. My Unorthodox Life takes you on a journey through Julia Haart’s untamed, unpredictable, and unorthodox life."

The documentary comes one year after the huge success of the Netflix miniseries Unorthodox, which followed a young woman named Esty who leaves her community to begin a new life in Berlin.

Despite the show's popularity, its creator Anna Winger confirmed that it wouldn't return for a second series, telling the Metro: "We’re not doing a sequel to this because we feel that we really told this story. It was always designed as a mini-series.

"I suspect that I will work with these actors again, and with many of my collaborators from this project. We have a lot of new things in development. So it’s not the end of the road for this constellation, but I don’t think we’ll tell this story again. We’ve told it."

