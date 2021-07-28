Shania Twain celebrates musical achievement in pink corset and white dress And it looks even better in HD

Shania Twain's latest musical triumphs have been making her fans happier each day, with appearances on special Spotify playlists and big Vegas announcements.

The singer celebrated another win recently that featured her appearance in a pink corseted look that really turned heads.

Shania shared a clip of her song Don't!, which she announced has now been remastered by YouTube and converted to HD, giving fans the chance to enjoy her music in even better quality.

She posted a snippet of the 2006 video which featured her wearing a beautiful white dress with a pink corset to cinch her in as she walked around an estate singing to the camera.

She also showed up in another outfit, a beautiful red gown that flowed behind her as she rode a horse through a field.

Shania's Don't! music video finally got the HD treatment

"My video for 'Don't' has been given the HD treatment! This was named the eighth sexiest country music video by @cmt Canada in 2006 Watch on @youtube now," she wrote in the caption.

Her fans and followers in the comments section reacted with glee and showed off their love and nostalgia for the song and music video through plenty of heart and flame emojis.

One fan wrote, "Love this Song!!" with another saying, "she is very beautiful a princess," and a third quipping, "8th? I demand a recount!"

I Ain't No Quitter previously was also converted to HD

The You're Still the One singer recently gave her fans an update on another one of her videos that made the transition to high definition on YouTube.

She posted the clip from her video for I Ain't No Quitter, which was also remastered, and featured her in full cowgirl mode, wearing a hat, cowboy boots, and even a fringed white top.

