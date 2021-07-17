Shania Twain delivers emotional message for fans ahead of Las Vegas Residency The singer needed to tell them something

Shania Twain has been excitedly gearing up for her new Las Vegas residency with her fans beside themselves with anticipation too and on Friday the country music star delivered a heartfelt message which got them all talking.

The singer looked radiant in a throwback photo she used to send an emotional tribute to her social media followers.

Her Instagram post ahead of her new show read: "I have the best fans in the world! I can't wait to be reunited with you all. I'm forever grateful for your continued support after all these years."

Shania recently thrilled fans when she announced tickets for had finally gone on sale.

She shared an official poster for Let’s Go in which she wore a tasseled, blue crop top with low-slung mesh pants.

The star's fans said they couldn't wait to get their hands on tickets but many also noticed something appeared to be missing from the image.

Shania thanked her fans with a heartfelt message

"Very excited, but where is her belly button?" one of her social media followers asked, while another commented: "Her belly button has disappeared," and a third called Shania a "mannequin".

Luckily Shania's midsection was perfectly intact as some of her other fans pointed out. "It's there. Zoom in," and , "it's just faint," fans commented.

Shania opened up about her residency to People magazine and said it feels amazing to be getting back out there again.

Shania's fans thought her belly button had disappeared

"I love Vegas. I love it there. I love the food. I love the people. I love the visitors. There's different flags in the audience all the time and it's fun," she said.

"Everybody's there to party and that's what I'm there to do. So it's great. And the sound is great. It's just wonderful.

Shania added: "There's a lot of visual art going on. It's high energy because I'm hyperactive anyway so I'm everywhere. And then I feed off the audience."

