Shania Twain looks incredible wearing red lace for sun-drenched photo The singer certainly turned heads

Shania Twain celebrated summer with a photo which will have you longing for a sun-soaked vacation.

The Man! I Feel Like a Woman hitmaker was bombarded with complimentary comments when she shared a radiant snapshot of herself wearing a tight red lace outfit on Instagram.

In the photo, Shania was lying on her back on the grass and shielding her eyes from the bright sunshine.

She wore minimal makeup and looked naturally beautiful. "Summertime is the best time," she captioned the image along with two flower emojis.

Her fans agreed and wrote: "What a stunning picture," and, "you're still the one ma'am," while another added: "Simply beautiful!"

Shania is gearing up for her new Las Vegas residency and recently delivered an emotional message for fans ahead of it.

Shania looked radiant soaking up the sun

She used a throwback photo of her greeting fans to send an emotional tribute to her social media followers.

The country music star wrote: "I have the best fans in the world! I can't wait to be reunited with you all. I'm forever grateful for your continued support after all these years."

Her Let's Go show is set to be incredible and she's been teasing the highly anticipated residency.

Shania can't wait to get back on stage

Shania can't wait to perform again and opened up to People about getting out there once more.

"I love Vegas. I love it there. I love the food. I love the people. I love the visitors. There's different flags in the audience all the time and it's fun," she said.

"Everybody's there to party and that's what I'm there to do. So it's great. And the sound is great. It's just wonderful.

Shania added: "There's a lot of visual art going on. It's high energy because I'm hyperactive anyway so I'm everywhere. And then I feed off the audience."

