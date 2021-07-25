Shania Twain rocks stunning hair transformation in a captivating new photo The Canadian country singer has a legion of fans around the world

Shania Twain often interacts with her fans on social media, and one of her most recent posts unveiled a subtle new look for the country singer.

MORE: Shania Twain sizzles in crop top and mesh trousers in must-see promo photo

The award-winning star was pictured rocking peroxide blonde highlights in a new picture posted on Instagram, which added volume to her locks.

The ombre hairstyle is often seen on the Canadian singer, but the lighter than usual blonde enhanced her features beautifully.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Shania Twain rocks a stylish bikini and cover-up during exotic beach break

The photo - which showed Shania sitting on the table alongside her keyboard, which holding onto her guitar - was used to promote the latest episode of her Home Now Radio show.

MORE: Shania Twain sets pulses racing in strapless dress and cowboy hat

MORE: Shania Twain looks incredibly youthful in skin-tight jeans in waterfront photo

She wrote alongside it: "Today's #HomeNowRadio show is all about album tracks, b-sides, underdogs - hidden hits! And I wanna know... what's your favourite song from any artist that wasn't a single? Listen on demand, only on @applemusic (link in stories)."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Omg gorgeous!" while another wrote: "Looking amazing as always." A third added: "You look beautiful."

Shania Twain looked sensational with light blonde highlights in her latest post

The 55-year-old looks incredible for her age and often steps out on stage in head-turning ensembles.

MORE: Shania Twain delights fans with latest announcement as she rocks sheer blouse and heels

MORE: Shania Twain's appearance is so unexpected in latest photo

Shania - who is currently promoting her upcoming Las Vegas residency – recently got candid about aging and admitted that while she previously worried about it, she has learnt to not give it too much thought.

While chatting on LadyGang podcast, she said: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time. stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, aging is a battle you can't win.

The 55-year-old singer always looks fabulous

"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not going to sit around," she said.

MORE: Shania Twain wows in eye-catching skinny jeans – and we're obsessed

SEE: Shania Twain shares bedroom snapshot to mark special occasion

"I'd rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream."

Shania is getting ready for her Las Vegas residency

The mother-of-one added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look you know, with and without clothes."

MORE: Shania Twain looks unreal in corset and fishnets

MORE: Shania Twain is ageless as she shares throwback image

Shania has lots to keep her busy, and is looking forward to kicking off her Let's Go! residency in Las Vegas in December. Over the past few weeks, the singer has been promoting tickets online.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.