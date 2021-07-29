Ciara’s swirly swimsuit has a cheeky detail that made fans lose it The Level Up songstress’ figure is insane

Ciara’s vacation style is not to be missed.

The Level Up songstress keeps bringing the heat (and giving us major getaway FOMO), and she continued to do just that when she shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a psychedelic pink one-piece swimsuit paired with a matching sheer coverup.

She accessorized the look with layered gold bangles and round gold reflective sunglasses.

Ciara stunned in a swirly one-piece bikini that had a head-turning Brazilian cut

In the snap, Ciara can be seen striking a pose against a blue sky with the ocean visible in the background. She wore her hair in natural curls, which were windswept and flowed around her.

But, it was the literally cheeky detail in the swipe of her post that fans went wild over. In the snap, Ciara struck a pose with her back to the camera, revealing the swimsuit’s Brazilian cut bottom and her derriere.

"I’m telling Russell," one fan joked. Another added: "You look amazing Cici! My inspiration! I’m getting those abs," while a third follower chimed in.

Ciara has been serving up resort style inspo on her summer vacation

It’s quite the post-baby snapback.

Just days after celebrating her son Win’s first birthday, Ciara hit Instagram and showed off her toned physique in a strappy leopard bikini top paired with matching high-waist, high-cut cheeky bottoms, and struck several poses as she enjoyed her tropical getaway.

The mom-of-three (!) paired the look with a black baseball cap and a gold choker emblazoned with ‘three’, and winded her hips in a video she included in the post. Ciara not only flashed her toned legs but her chiseled abs too.

Ciara showed off her ripped physique in a leopard-print bikini during her summer getaway

"Sunshine + Good Vibez", she captioned the post.

Needless to say, fans lost it - and kept asking the questions we were thinking. "3 babies WHERE?!?", one wrote, while another added: "Can I get the Ciara workout plan!!!"

We’re crossing our fingers she’ll drop one soon.

