Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony shares heartfelt tribute after upsetting news The singer shares two of his six children with J-Lo

Marc Anthony took to Instagram with a heartfelt message on Wednesday as his former wife, Jennifer Lopez, enjoyed a luxury getaway with her boyfriend, Ben Affleck.

The father-of-six paid tribute after the sad death of performer, Johnny Ventura - known as Caballo Mayor.

Marc posted a photo of the merengue pioneer along with a short but poignant message in Spanish.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 52nd birthday with Ben Affleck

Translated into English, his caption read: "The Dominican legend. Rest in peace, thank you for all the talent you gave to the whole world."

Marc signed off with a praying hands emoji and was flooded with well-wishes and people remembering the much-loved singer too.

Johnny's son, Jandy, confirmed his father died in Santiago from a heart attack at the age of 81.

Marc paid tribute to Johnny Ventura after his sad death

Government officials in the Dominican Republic tweeted in Spanish: "The Ministry of Culture deeply regrets the death of the great Dominican musician Johnny Ventura. We join the pain that overwhelms his family in these difficult times. His legacy will live on forever in his songs and Dominican culture."

The news comes as Marc's former wife and the mother of his twins, Emme and Max, vacations with her former flame, Ben Affleck.

Ben and Jen cuddled up at Leah Remini's birthday party

They were pictured onboard a luxury yacht where Ben got hands on with his bikini-clad girlfriend.

Bennifer recently made their romance Instagram official as the Let's Get Loud singer posted a photobooth snapshot of herself snuggling up to Ben at Leah Remini's birthday party.

Jen and Ben are said to have rekindled their romance shortly after J-Lo separated from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April and have been inseparable ever since.

