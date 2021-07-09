This gorgeous H&M beach cover-up is totally giving us JLo vibes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

You must remember Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace jungle dress. You know, the one she pretty much broke the internet with both times she wore it?

We certainly do, and that’s why our jaws nearly hit the floor when we came across this his gorgeous linen kimono on H&M – does it remind you of anything? How amazing is this? Now we can all channel Jenny From the Block when we need a cover-up for our swimwear!

Swim glam front tie beach kimono, £49 / $59 H&M

The line-blend, calf-length kaftan with a deep V-neck front and back will set you back £49 (or $59 for US shoppers), whereas Jennifer’s Versace gown of course was a priceless one of a kind made especially for the Hustlers star. She first stepped out in it at the 2000 Grammys and the stunning photos inspired the creation of Google Images!

JLo gave the design a second outing – and arguably looked even better, at 50 years of age no less – to close out Versace’s fall fashion show. The moment she strutted down the catwalk in the exotic number, of course, went viral instantly.

JLo first wore the dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards

"The first time I wore it, I actually didn’t have another dress. Usually, I have choices. It was a last-minute thing that caused a sensation that was unexpected," she told Vanity Fair.

Jennifer was personally invited by Donatella Versace to wear the gown to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the jungle dress, and the designer make her a replica for the special show.

Jennifer Lopez rocked the gorgeous design 20 years later - looking equally fab

JLo remembers: "The second time I wore it and walked out there, it was such an empowering thing. Twenty years had gone by, and I think for women, knowing you can put on a dress 20 years later – it resonated. It was like, 'Yes, you know, life is not over at 20!'."

