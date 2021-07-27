Jennifer Lopez slams Ben Affleck's 'awful' back tattoo in resurfaced interview

Jennifer Lopez finally confirmed that she and Ben Affleck are very much a couple again, 16 years after calling off their engagement.

While they seem to have picked up right where they left off with plenty of loved-up appearances in recent days, we wonder if Jennifer has also had a change of heart about Ben's giant back tattoo.

Back in 2016 during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, JLo made her feelings about Ben's brightly-coloured phoenix inking perfectly clear – it's "awful".

Following their reunion, the clip has resurfaced again online, and Jennifer did not hold back when Andy asked her what she thought of Ben's body art.

"It's awful!" she said. "I mean, I would tell him that, like what are you doing? It has too many colours. His tattoos always have too many colours! They shouldn't be so colourful; you know what I mean? They should be, like, cooler."

The couple recently went Instagram official and celebrated Jennifer's 52nd birthday by sharing a steamy kiss on a yacht. The singer shared a series of pictures, including one of her and Ben wrapped in each other's arms and kissing.

Bennifer went Instagram official with a kissing photo - scroll to see

The Let's Get Loud singer, 51, was also seen snuggling up to 48-year-old Ben in a photo booth at Leah Remini's birthday party last week, their first official social media picture.

Jen and Ben - also known as Bennifer - are said to have rekindled their romance shortly after she separated from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April, and they have been inseparable ever since.

The famous exes were previously engaged in 2004. They first began dating in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli.

The couple looked cosy at Leah Remini's birthday party

The two stars also appeared in Jersey Girl together, while the Pearl Harbour actor featured in his then-girlfriend's official music video for Jenny from the Block.

Ben and Jennifer got engaged in November 2004 and were due to walk down the aisle in September the following year when they cancelled the wedding due to excessive media attention.

