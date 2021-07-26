Jennifer Lopez’s chic bucket hat and handbag are what everyone will be wearing this fall

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Jennifer Lopez just gave the best new-age Jenny from the Block spin to the styling of Coach’s latest handbags and accessories - and now we want everything in the brand’s new Fall 2021 collection.

The Let's Get Loud songstress looked incredible in the photos for the campaign, which showed her rocking a Coach logo bucket hat, paired with a brown Coach logo cardigan as she flashed a smile and hung out with Miami jump rope team The Hurricane Jumpers.

J.Lo stunned in a Coach logo bucket hat and cardigan paired with a Soft Tabby bag

J.Lo finished the look with a brown Soft Tabby handbag complete with a gold ‘C’ buckle.

We loved the triple-threat star’s bucket hat and bag combo and tracked them down on Coach. Right now, the hat is only available in denim chambray, so keep an eye out for a restock on the hat in the natural colorway that J.Lo is wearing.

Soft Tabby Bag, $395, Coach

Wide Denim Bucket Hat, $150, Coach

And that was just the beginning of her stellar looks.

The Hustlers star also showed off some leg in a printed red dress that she tucked under a shearling trench coat. She completed the look with nude sandals and a Coach handbag that matched her outerwear.

The global campaign also stars Michael B. Jordan, Kōki, and Jeremy Lin, and “spotlights the moments of unexpected joy that are only possible when friends and communities come together,” the fashion house’s team revealed in a press release.

We're loving J.Lo's matching Coach shearling coat and bag combo!

"When you’re with friends, possibilities are endless," J.Lo said in a statement. "When I’m with my friends, we don’t always know what will happen next. We’re just hanging out and taking it as it comes. Just knowing that people are out there and they’re doing things, it’s encouraging—it’s optimistic, and it’s spontaneous."

The Without Remorse star also shared his sentiments, adding, "The idea of being amongst friends means being around people you’re comfortable with."

Coach global ambassador Michael B. Jordan starred in the campaign too

"People you can be yourself with, grow with, be creative with. It’s about being in an environment that makes you comfortable, where you can be authentic and thrive."

The collection includes Coach’s new Tate and Soft Tabby bags, a Hitch Backpack, and the reintroduction of its popular Rogue bag, as well as plush shearling coats and leather jackets made in collaboration with American outerwear brand Schott.

