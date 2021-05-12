Gemma Collins looks unrecognisable in stunning thigh-split dress at the BRITs The GC looked incredible at the BRIT Awards

TOWIE star Gemma Collins floored fans at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday night as she rocked a dazzling thigh-split dress from independent fashion designer Heyami.

SEE: 10 of the best dressed stars at the BRIT Awards 2021: From Dua Lipa to Harry Styles

Gemma looked incredible in the glitzy number, serving a look daring enough for the BRITs iconic red carpet. The metallic long-sleeved dress was complete with a dramatic custom-made corset, hand embellished by True Corset.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Get ready with Gemma Collins for the BRIT Awards 2021

The star was a vision in silver as she walked the red carpet, showcasing her signature blonde hair that was preened to perfection in long, loose curls – paired with a dramatic black veiled headband.

READ: Gemma Collins' daily diet: star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

It wouldn't be a GC look if there wasn't some sparkle! The glamorous 40-year-old opted for sophisticated glittery eye makeup, statement lashes and an understated nude gloss on her lips.

The GC looked INCREDIBLE as she walked the red carpet

Sharing the look with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, Gemma wrote: "The minute you learn to love yourself you won't want to be anyone else. Had such fun last night I drank DP and had a dance and it felt sooooo good!"

The star rocked a sultry smokey eye for the event

The much-loved TV personality stunned fans recently with an incredible three stone weight loss last year, and has committed to staying motivated to reach her fitness goals ever since. If Gemma's red carpet look is anything to go by, we're loving this new era of the GC where she looks healthier and happier than ever.

SEE: Gemma Collins' lavish Essex home – take a look inside

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment the Diva Forever star's look. "You look ICONIC" said one fan, whilst another agreed: "You looked fabulous darling" with an abundance of flame emojis.

Gemma had a magical evening at the BRIT Awards

A third fan sweetly shared: "You look amazing Gemma. All your hard work and determination is paying off."

The star also shared a series of backstage snaps to her Instagram story, strutting down a hallway on her way to the ceremony. "This corset is next level. I've got a side split, I'm feeling SO confident tonight" she said, before jokingly making a comment that she couldn't breathe in her corset: "Nah, I can really! I just love the drama of it all."

RELATED: 21 incredible dresses on the BRITs red carpet 2020