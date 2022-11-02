Heidi Klum's $9.8m family mansion has a never-ending garden – tour Heidi lives with her husband Tom Kaulitz and her four children

Heidi Klum, 49, lives with her husband Tom Kaulitz, 33, and her four children Helene, 16, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11, in a mammoth Bel-Air mansion worth a whopping $9.8million. The property has many amazing features, but one of our favorites has to be the magical garden which seems to go on forever…

The property boasts incredible hilltop views and a massive swimming pool which has been showcased on Heidi's Instagram feed. But as well as providing a beautiful backdrop for social media posts to her 7.9million-strong following, her spectacular backyard also plays a large part in how she keeps fit.

In a recent Women's Health interview, supermodel Heidi gave an insight into her home life revealing that she likes to partake in a lot of exercises outdoors.

When asked about her current fitness routines, she explained: "I'm fortunate enough to have a pool at home and, when the pandemic started, I began swimming 20 laps a day. Low-impact exercise like this is much better for my joints than running on a treadmill.

Supermodel Heidi likes to workout outdoors

"I jump on the trampoline in the garden at my home in LA and do body-weight exercises – including lots of squats. I get plenty of movement from running around after four children, two dogs and a cat."

The family home has the most amazing vistas

It is not only her physical fitness that is enhanced by her glorious outdoor space, but also her inner wellbeing as she likes to eat homegrown vegetables planted from her very own garden. She revealed: "I've started a little vegetable patch in my garden. I have fun with the kids making squash muffins. It's good for them to see healthy meals made from scratch."

Inside, the theme of fitness continues as Heidi's huge family home also has its own gym and dance studio! Now, we are sure we'd feel a little more motivated with kind of workout space…

