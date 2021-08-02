Kate Beckinsale’s surprising road trip look is next level glam And we want exactly what she’s wearing

It’s no secret that Kate Beckinsale is quite the fashionista, but we still weren’t expecting what the Underworld star wore on a road trip over the weekend.

While most people opt for low-key ensembles on road trips, Kate could be seen rocking a shimmery green turban, black oversized square-rimmed sunglasses, and a soft pink lip in a selfie she shared on Instagram that showed her sitting in a car.

Kate’s friend sat by her side in the snap, wearing a glittery turban that coordinated with hers. "Road trip," she captioned the photo.

Fans were obsessed with Kate's headwrap - and we were too!

Fans rushed to her comments and dropped fire and heart emojis, while one wrote: "Proper head gear is essential for any successful outing!!" Another added: "Love that head wrap!"

As it turns out, Kate has a thing for statement-making turbans.

Shimmery and gem-embossed turbans have been all the rage this summer, and we’ve been smitten with a few: Camilla’s Knot Front Turban Fitzgerald Flapper and Silke London’s The Sienna Hair Wrap in yellow.

Kate brought on the laughs when she posted this turban twinning photo with her cat

Fans were smitten back in May when the Widow star shared an Instagram photo of herself twinning with her cat in the cutest bejeweled turban. Kate’s was black and covered in pearls, and her cat’s was neon yellow.

The actress paired her headwrap with a matching black turtleneck sweater and rocked her hair in long soft waves that cascaded over her top. In the snap, Kate pouted her pink-glossed lips, and her Instagram-famous cat made the most hilarious face (a mix between a shocked look and a grumpy one).

In addition to her chic turban set, a portion of Kate’s gorgeous home was also visible in the background, including her brick walls and glass staircase.

Kate loves twinning with her cat

"My mate fancies you," the actress captioned the photos. Needless to say, fans went wild over the matching looks in the comments. "Kate you have the best Instagram account period," one fan said. "I love every single thing about this", another added.

Which leads us to one question - does Kate have a shimmery road trip turban on deck for her cat too? Fingers crossed.

