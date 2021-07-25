Kate Beckinsale stuns with a surprising new transformation you would never expect The Underworld star doesn't disappoint!

You can count on Kate Beckinsale to never serve up humdrum content. The Underworld star always wows us with her sense of style, and today was no different as she shared a photo of herself looking stunning in a dreamy ivory one-shoulder dress that hugged her figure.

Kate kept her jewelry minimal and paired the gorgeous number with drop earrings, but it was a totally different statement she made in the post that left fans in stitches. The actress included two photos that showed her applying and then sporting a full beard.

Beard aside, Kate looked incredible in an ivory one-shoulder dress

"@fionastiles did a really nice makeup and then I put a massive beard over it and she didn’t get cross even though she’d travelled quite a long way to do it #goodpeople," she captioned it.

It was typical quirky Kate fashion and we loved it, and so did her fans.

Kate also shared a glam selfie that showed off her flawless skin and natural makeup (pre-beard application)

Her followers immediately filled her comments with crying laughing emojis, while one wrote: “Wow both stunningly beautiful and handsome.” Another added: “You are a handsome woman!,” while an additional follower chimed in: “Still so hot.”

Speaking of Kate’s sense of humor (and style), the Underworld star wowed yet again when she shared a video on Instagram that showed her leaning against a plush couch wearing a chic white jacquard Rasario crop top that came complete with a bow, on-trend puff sleeves, and buttons down the back.

The fashionista completed the look with a matching white high-waisted skirt that hugged her derriere, which she showed off in the cheeky video that showed her flashing a flirty smile as she walked away from the camera.

Kate wowed in a Rasario crop top and sleek matching skirt in a cheeky video

Kate also wore her hair in a high ponytail that added a retro-glam vibe to the ensemble. The entire look was so effortlessly chic that we wanted it in our closets immediately, and the video was so Kate - fashionable with a hint of quirkiness that she has become known for on Instagram.

"Bumming around," she quipped in the caption, adding an apple emoji.

Kate’s celebrity friends and fans went wild over the video, with Game of Thrones star Lena Headey writing, "How do you do it @katebeckinsale". Another fan added: "You’re iconic. Stop it," while an additional follower pointed out our exact thought: "Yes! Now the cat needs a matching dress!"

Kate’s adorable cat, Willow, has become quite the Instagram star, and she has an impeccable sense of style just like her mom. We’re still swooning over Kate’s past turban twinning moment with the feline, and we can’t wait for their next matching snap.

