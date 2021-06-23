Kate Beckinsale has an incredible wardrobe, and the actress gave fans another glimpse at one of her killer looks, as she wore a beautiful plaid dress.

The Underworld star resembled a 1950s bombshell in the incredible look, that was mostly red plaid, but featured a black section underneath her neck.

"Ahoy," she wrote, as she gazed off into the distance and brought her hand up . She completed the outfit with a pair of black heels.

The star gave another glimpse at the ensemble in a small video, where she chewed on some French fries.

She joked: "You can steal the cold French fries. Just know @robscheppy is always watching."

Understandably, fans went wild over the incredible post, as one enthused: "GODDESS," and a second simply wrote: "This is gorgeous."

A third added: "Love the dress Kate, it looks cute," but one fan ended up missing the star's cat, who often stars in her Instagram videos.

The star looked gorgeous

In one video, the star coaxed her cat over, whistling at the kitty and saying he'd approach her if he "was a good boy."

The cat eventually approached the Hollywood star and Kate planted a huge smooch on the top of his head.

The fun little video ended up leaving fans concerned, as they worried that the Pearl Harbor star had picked up a small bump on her head because she wore a white bobble hat.

One questioned: "Have you bashed your head mrs?" and another asked: "Did you hit your head..? Are you OK..?"

The actress recently left fans shocked when she debuted a stunning new hair transformation for her upcoming role in action comedy Jolt.

The star gave a few glimpses of the look

The Hollywood actress swapped her usual long locks for a shorter style. In photos released for the film on Friday, the 47-year-old actress can be seen rocking a shaggy blonde bob that cuts just above her shoulders.

Kate shared the snaps with her 4.7million Instagram followers and was soon inundated with comments from her fans who had a lot to say about the new look.

"You look stunning," said one, while another remarked: "WOW! Blonde hair suits you so much." A third simply wrote: "Blonde bombshell!!" and plenty more showed their approval by filling the comment section with flame emojis.

