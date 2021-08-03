Alex Jones stuns in baby bump-friendly dress for final One Show week

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones is one busy woman. Not only is she preparing to welcome her new daughter into the world, but she is also wrapping up her final week as a presenter on The One Show.

The star shared the news with her fans on Monday over on Instagram, looking stunning in a floral midi dress from eco-conscious fashion brand Nobody's Child.

Alex snapped a selfie in the fabulous frock and wrote: "Last week on the show before we break for the summer and I go off for some mat leave. Tonight's dress is @nobodyschild".

She later added: "This is our last week before the summer break and the baba arrives. Enjoyed that show so much…Won’t be able to fit through the studio door soon."

The presenter paired the dress with chic, suede ankle boots and wore her signature 'bronde' bob in a sleek style for the occasion.

Her dress featured the most gorgeous green and pink floral print, with stylish puff sleeves and a tiered hem. It showed off her beautiful baby bump, making it a perfect option for any mothers-to-be.

Finery Kaylani Linen Dress, £59, John Lewis

Sadly, the dress is no longer available online, however, we have sourced an amazing alternative from John Lewis for you to rock this summer.

The Welsh star has been stunning viewers a lot lately with her glamourous on-screen looks, and just last weekend Alex caused a stir when she shared details of her latest outfit on social media.

Alex looked sensational in the statement colour-block dress

Proving popular with fans, Alex penned: "Lots of you asking about this dress from last night," before revealing her colourful ensemble was the 'Nadine Multi Dress' from independent label Wyse London.

Complete with puff sleeves, a stylish tiered skirt, open neckline and waist-cinching tie belt, the star looked lovely as ever as she donned another bump-flattering outfit. According to the designer: "it's become a statement summer piece in a delicious array of sorbet colour blocks. Simple to dress up and down and a real showstopper," and it's easy to see why.

