Pregnant Alex Jones looks radiant in ruffled mini dress – and it's only £26!

We've been loving Alex Jones' stunning on-screen outfits of late, and she's been leaving The One Show viewers stunned with her glamorous maternity wardrobe.

The Welsh star, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Charlie Thomson, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the details of her dreamy summer dress – and fans will be thrilled to learn it's in the sale!

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals hilarious parenting malfunction

"Lots of you asking about this one. It's definitely more of a standing up rather than a sitting down dress! It's @andotherstories", penned the star, who posed for a mirror selfie wearing the floral ensemble.

The tiered puff-sleeved mini dress is part of & Other Stories' summer collection, complete with a ruffle tier and drawstring waist for those who wish to accentuate their figure. Alex teamed her summery look with a pair of faux leather ruched-strap heels, giving us all the inspo we need for our next garden party look.

The pregnant star looked pretty in pastels on The One Show

Alex's glamorous dress normally retails for £85, but is in the sale for £26 – a celebrity steal!

Tiered Midi Dress, was £85, now £26, & Other Stories

It's not the first time this week the 44-year-old has left fans envious of her maternity style. Keeping stylish has looked pretty effortless for the Welsh TV presenter, and she has stayed away from maternity wear, simply wearing items in a bigger size.

On Monday evening's One Show, the brunette beauty donned a fabulous frock by Wyse London and looked so radiant in white for her presenting stint.

The radiant mother looked lovely in white

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Alex recently opened up about her pregnancy. "We're really excited. It was a huge surprise and the very best type of surprise," she said.

"We didn't see it coming and we're just embracing it and kind of bracing ourselves at the same time for what it will mean to have four… Four?! My brain's gone!"

On having a daughter, Alex added: "Oh delighted. I mean, neither of us said anything of the sort, we were like, 'Oh, it'll probably be three boys,' and you know, 'That will be nice'."

